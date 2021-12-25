KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 11: Shaq Buchanan #11 high-fives Sam Merrill #15 and Tyrell Terry #3 of the Memphis Hustle during the game on February 11, 2021 at HP Field House in Orlando, Florida.
Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies sign Tyrell Terry and Shaq Buchanan to 10-day contracts

Posted: Dec 25, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guards Tyrell Terry and Shaq Buchanan to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Terry (6-2, 170) appeared in 11 games for the Dallas Mavericks last season, totaling 11 points, six rebounds and six assists in 56 minutes following a one-year collegiate career at Stanford University. The No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old competed in 13 games (all starts) for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle last season and averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.08 steals in 29.4 minutes while shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range.

Buchanan (6-3, 190) has appeared in 61 games (31 starts) in three seasons with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle following a two-year collegiate career at Murray State University. Unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old has appeared in 13 games for the Hustle this season and has averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.69 steals in 35.5 minutes while shooting 40.3% from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range.

