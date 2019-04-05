Memphis Grizzlies sign Tyler Zeller for remainder of the 2018-19 season

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed center Tyler Zeller for the remainder of the 2018-19 season pursuant to the NBA’s hardship roster rules. Zeller will wear jersey #45 for the Grizzlies. In addition, the Grizzlies waived guard Dusty Hannahs.

Zeller (7-0, 253) has appeared in 408 regular season games (165 starts) over his seven-year NBA career and has averaged 6.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.6 minutes for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks since he was drafted 17th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. The 29-year-old North Carolina product has competed in two games this season as a reserve for the Hawks, totaling six rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes.

Hannahs (6-4, 195) appeared in two games off the bench and averaged 4.0 points and 2.5 assists in 13.0 minutes after signing a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on March 30 as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.

