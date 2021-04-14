Memphis Grizzlies sign Tim Frazier to 10-day contract

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract. Frazier will wear jersey #10 for the Grizzlies.

Frazier (6-1, 170) appeared in three games for the Grizzlies earlier this season, totaling four points, four rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes. The 30-year-old has competed in 275 regular season games (81 starts) over seven NBA seasons and holds career averages of 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 17.6 minutes for seven different teams.

Unselected in the 2014 NBA Draft, Frazier was named the 2014-15 NBA G League Most Valuable Player and NBA G League Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Star Game as a member of the Maine Red Claws. The Houston native finished his collegiate career at Penn State University as the program’s all-time leader in assists.