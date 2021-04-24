Memphis Grizzlies sign Tim Frazier for remainder of 2020-21 season

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Tim Frazier for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Frazier (6-1, 170) has appeared in three games for the Grizzlies and has totaled four points, four rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes after originally signing with the team on Jan. 4 and again to a 10-day contract on April 14. The 30-year-old has played 275 games (81 starts) over seven NBA seasons and holds career averages of 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 17.6 minutes with seven different teams.

Unselected in the 2014 NBA Draft, Frazier was named the 2014-15 NBA G League Most Valuable Player and NBA G League Rookie of the Year as a member of the Maine Red Claws. The Houston native finished his collegiate career at Penn State University as the program’s all-time leader in assists.