Memphis Grizzlies sign Shaq Buchanan

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Shaq Buchanan. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived guard Christian Vital.

Buchanan (6-3, 190) appeared in 33 games (11 starts) last season with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle and averaged 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.4 minutes while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range. The 23-year-old also was a member of the Grizzlies’ NBA Summer League 2019 championship team in Las Vegas.

Undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Mississippi native was named the 2018-19 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was selected 2018-19 OVC First Team as a senior at Murray State University, where he teamed for two years with Grizzlies guard and 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.

Vital (6-2, 187) was named to the 2019-20 All-American Athletic Conference First Team after leading the conference in steals per game (2.52), total steals (78) and free throw percentage (.899) while ranking second in 3-point field goals made (66) as a senior at the University of Connecticut. The 23-year-old, who ranks third in UConn history in total steals (215), went unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft and signed with the Grizzlies earlier today.