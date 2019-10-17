Memphis Grizzlies sign Shaq Buchanan

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team signed guard Shaq Buchanan. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the team waived forward Jarrod Uthoff.

Buchanan (6-3, 190) started all of his 33 appearances last season as a senior at Murray State University and averaged 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.82 steals in 33.4 minutes. The 22-year-old helped lead the Racers to the 2019 NCAA Tournament and was named the 2018-19 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and 2018-19 All-OVC First Team. Undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Buchanan most recently competed in seven games (one start) for the Grizzlies’ championship-winning team at NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas.

Uthoff (6-9, 221) recorded two rebounds in seven minutes in one preseason game with the Grizzlies after signing with the team on Oct. 16. Undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, the 26-year-old has played for three teams over two seasons in the NBA G League and made nine appearances for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2016-17 season following his collegiate career at the University of Iowa.

