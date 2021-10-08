KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies sign Romeo Weems

Grizzlies Waive Shaq Buchanan
by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Oct 08, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Romeo Weems. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived guard Shaq Buchanan.

Weems (6-7, 210) appeared in 50 games (47 starts) in two years at DePaul University and averaged 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.30 steals in 29.6 minutes for the Blue Demons. The Detroit native was named to the 2019-20 Big East All-Rookie Team. Unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 20-year-old made seven total appearances for the Grizzlies during the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League and NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas.

Buchanan (6-3, 190), who was signed on Sept. 23, totaled seven points and four rebounds in 12 minutes in his lone preseason appearance on Oct. 7 at Charlotte. Unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old has played two seasons with the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle since he was named the 2018-19 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Murray State University.

