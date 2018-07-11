Memphis Grizzlies sign Omri Casspi

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed forward Omri Casspi (OME-ree). Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Casspi (6-9, 225) has appeared in 552 career regular season games (145 starts) and has averaged 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.7 minutes over his nine-year NBA career with the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. He owns career shooting percentages of 45.1 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from three-point range and 67.8 percent from the free throw line.

The 30-year-old saw action in 53 games (seven starts) last season for the Warriors and averaged 5.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 58.0 percent from the field, 45.5 percent from three-point range and 67.8 percent from the free throw line.

Selected by the Kings with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft, Casspi set career highs by averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Kings during the 2015-16 season. He established a single-game career high that season by scoring 36 points and tying Mike Bibby’s club record with nine three-pointers on Dec. 28, 2015 at Golden State.

A native of Holon, Israel, Casspi became the first Israel-born player to compete in an NBA regular season game when he made his debut on Oct. 28, 2009. He played professionally for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel for four seasons before joining the NBA.

