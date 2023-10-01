Memphis Grizzlies sign Matthew Hurt and Mychal Mulder

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Matthew Hurt and guard Mychal Mulder. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the team waived guard Josh Christopher and forward Isaiah Todd.

Hurt (6-9, 235) appeared in 45 games (13 starts) for the Memphis Hustle last season during the NBA G League Showcase and regular season and averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.0 minutes while shooting 55.8% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range. The 23-year-old Minnesota native went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft following his sophomore year at Duke, where he was named to the All-ACC First Team.

Mulder (6-3, 184) competed in 49 games (48 starts) for the Sioux Falls Skyforce last season during the NBA G League Showcase and regular season and averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 39.9% from 3-point range. The 29-year-old led the NBA G League during the regular season with 129 3-pointers. A native of Canada who played collegiately at Kentucky, Mulder has appeared in 84 NBA games (12 starts) in three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat and has competed in 196 NBA G League Showcase and regular season games over five seasons with the Skyforce and Windy City Bulls.

Christopher (6-4, 215) has appeared in 138 regular season games (four starts) and has averaged 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.4 minutes since he was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Memphis acquired the 21-year-old California native from Houston on July 8.