Memphis Grizzlies sign Julian Washburn to two-way contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies signed forward Julian Washburn to a two-way contract. In addition, the team waived forward/center Jarnell Stokes.

Washburn (6-8, 210) has appeared in 23 games (18 starts) this season with the NBA G League’s Austin Spurs and has averaged 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31.6 minutes while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range. The 27-year-old is in his third season with Austin (2015-16, 2017-19) and was a member of the Spurs’ 2018 NBA G League championship team. He also has played professionally in Germany and New Zealand.

Undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, the Houston native played four years at the University of Texas-El Paso, where he won the 2014-15 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year Award as a senior and was selected to the C-USA All-Defensive Team three times.

Stokes (6-9, 260) appeared in two games (one start) with the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, after signing a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Jan. 1. The 25-year-old Memphis native has competed in three NBA seasons for the Grizzlies, Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets and for three NBA G League seasons with the Hustle, Iowa Energy and Sioux Falls Skyforce since he was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 35th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

