Memphis Grizzlies sign Jon Teske to 10-day contract

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jan 03, 2022

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed center Jon Teske (tess-key) to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Teske (7-1, 265) has appeared in 29 games (19 starts) in two seasons with the NBA G League’s Lakeland Magic and has averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.7 minutes. He started all three playoff games for Lakeland last season and averaged 10.7 points to help the Magic capture the 2021 NBA G League championship.

The 24-year-old competed in 129 games (70 starts) over four years at the University of Michigan and finished his collegiate career as the Wolverines’ all-time winningest player (108) and fifth in school history in blocks (165). A native of Medina, Ohio, Teske went unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft.

