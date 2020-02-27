Memphis Grizzlies sign Jarrod Uthoff to 10-day contract

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed forward Jarrod Uthoff (YOU-toff) to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. Uthoff will wear jersey #19 for the Grizzlies. In addition, the Grizzlies waived guard Dusty Hannahs.

Uthoff (6-9, 221) has started all 34 of his games with the Hustle this season and has averaged 18.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.38 steals and 1.15 blocks in 34.9 minutes while shooting 49.0 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from three-point range and 79.0 percent from the free throw line. The 26-year-old, who was named to the Western Conference Midseason All-NBA G League Team on Feb. 10, ranks third in the NBA G League in double-doubles (19) and sixth in rebounds per game.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native competed in nine games off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2016-17 season and averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes. He also has played professionally in Russia and in the NBA G League for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Texas Legends and Raptors 905. He went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft after completing his collegiate career at the University of Iowa, where he was named to the All-Big Ten First Team as a senior.

Hannahs (6-4, 195) appeared in two games as a reserve for the Grizzlies and averaged 6.0 points in 6.5 minutes after signing a 10-day contract on Feb. 21. The 26-year-old Little Rock, Arkansas native has averaged a team-high 21.3 points in 33 games (20 starts) for the Hustle this season, helping guide the team to the top spot in the NBA G League Western Conference Standings.