Memphis Grizzlies sign Jarrod Uthoff

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team signed forward Jarrod Uthoff. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the team waived guard Ahmad Caver.

Uthoff (6-9, 221) has played two seasons in the NBA G League with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Raptors 905 and Texas Legends and has averaged 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.1 minutes in 87 games. Undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft following his collegiate career at the University of Iowa, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa native spent last season with BC Zenit Saint Petersburg in Russia and has made nine appearances for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2016-17 season.

Caver (6-2, 175) was named to the 2018-19 All-Conference USA First Team after averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.43 steals in 37.6 minutes in 35 games (all starts) as a senior at Old Dominion. Undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Atlanta native led the Big Blue to the 2019 Conference USA Championship and the 2019 NCAA Tournament and finished his collegiate career ranked eighth in conference history in assists (607) and 15th in steals (187).

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets, 22- and 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.