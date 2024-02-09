Memphis Grizzlies sign GG Jackson II to Multi-Year Contract

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward GG Jackson II to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Grizzlies waived forward Chimezie Metu.

Jackson II (6-9, 215) has appeared in 20 games (one start) as a rookie for the Grizzlies this season and has averaged 9.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.3 minutes since he was selected by Memphis with the 45th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and signed a two-way contract with the team on August 31.

The NBA’s youngest player this season, the 19-year-old became the youngest player in franchise history to appear in a game when he made his NBA debut (at 18 years, 317 days) on October 30. The South Carolina native, who scored a career-high 27 points on February 8 vs. Chicago, has averaged 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from 3-point range in 10 games this season where he has played at least 20 minutes.