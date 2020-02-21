Memphis Grizzlies sign Dusty Hannahs to 10-day contract

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed guard Dusty Hannahs to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. Hannahs will wear jersey #5 for the Grizzlies.

Hannahs (6-4, 195) has appeared in 33 games (20 starts) for the Hustle this season and has averaged a team-high 21.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.4 minutes, guiding the team to the current top spot in the NBA G League Western Conference standings. Hannahs also has shot 47.5 percent from the field, 46.4 percent from three-point range and 91.4 percent from the free throw line (his third consecutive season to shoot at least 90 percent from the foul line) during his third season with the Hustle. In addition, he is tied for fourth in the NBA G League in three-pointers made (109).

The Hustle’s all-time leading scorer (1,848 points), Hannahs was selected to the Western Conference Midseason All-NBA G League Team on Feb. 10 and was named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 25-Dec. 1. The second player in club history to receive a weekly honor, Hannahs averaged 30.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.00 steals without any turnovers while shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from three-point range in a pair of wins.

A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Hannahs competed in two games as a reserve for the Grizzlies last season and totaled eight points, one rebound, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes. The 26-year-old went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Arkansas.