Memphis Grizzlies sign Dusty Hannahs to 10-day contract

Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed guard Dusty Hannahs to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle, pursuant to the NBA’s hardship roster rules. Hannahs will wear jersey #8 for the Grizzlies.

Hannahs (6-4, 195) competed in 49 regular season games (seven starts) this season for the Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, and averaged 14.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting a G League-leading 92.6 percent from the free throw line. Hannahs, the Hustle’s all-time leading scorer who led the club in total points (710) this season, guided the team to its first trip to the G League Playoffs and averaged 29.0 points in two postseason contests, including 26 points in the Hustle’s first-ever playoff victory on March 27 at Stockton and a season-high 32 points in the Western Conference Semifinals on March 29 at Rio Grande Valley.

The 25-year-old has played a total of 96 regular season games (20 starts) over two seasons with the Hustle, shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and at least 90 percent from the free throw line in each season.

Undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Hannahs transferred from Texas Tech University to the University of Arkansas in 2014 following his sophomore year. The Little Rock, Arkansas native led the Southeastern Conference in free throw percentage in each of his final two collegiate seasons and averaged 15.4 points while shooting 88.9 percent from the foul line during his two-year Razorbacks career (2015-17).

