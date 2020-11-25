Memphis Grizzlies sign Desmond Bane

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed 2020 first round draft pick Desmond Bane to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Bane (6-6, 215) was acquired by the Grizzlies using the Boston Celtics’ 30th overall pick pursuant to a three-team trade also involving the Portland Trail Blazers. The 22-year-old was named to the 2019-20 All-Big 12 First Team and selected as a finalist for the 2019-20 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award last season as a senior at Texas Christian University.

A native of Richmond, Ind., Bane started all 32 games for the Horned Frogs last season and averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.47 steals in 36.1 minutes. He led the Big 12 in 3-pointers made (92) and attempted (208) as well as 3-point field goal percentage (.442).

Bane, who shot at least 40 percent from 3-point range in each of his final three collegiate seasons, left TCU as the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made (249) as well as the school’s all-time leader for wins (84) and games played (141).