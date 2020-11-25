KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Desmond Bane #1 of TCU handles the ball
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 24: Desmond Bane #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs brings the ball up the court against the Clemson Tigers during the MGM Resorts Main Event basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

Memphis Grizzlies sign Desmond Bane

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Nov 25, 2020

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed 2020 first round draft pick Desmond Bane to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Bane (6-6, 215) was acquired by the Grizzlies using the Boston Celtics’ 30th overall pick pursuant to a three-team trade also involving the Portland Trail Blazers. The 22-year-old was named to the 2019-20 All-Big 12 First Team and selected as a finalist for the 2019-20 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award last season as a senior at Texas Christian University.

A native of Richmond, Ind., Bane started all 32 games for the Horned Frogs last season and averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.47 steals in 36.1 minutes. He led the Big 12 in 3-pointers made (92) and attempted (208) as well as 3-point field goal percentage (.442).

Bane, who shot at least 40 percent from 3-point range in each of his final three collegiate seasons, left TCU as the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made (249) as well as the school’s all-time leader for wins (84) and games played (141).

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Bane, Desmond, Grizzlies, Pressroom

Related Content

Bane, Desmond

Grizzlies

Pressroom

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter