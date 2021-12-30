KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Dakota Mathias
Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias to 10-day contract

Posted: Dec 30, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mathias (6-4, 200) appeared in eight games (two starts) and averaged 6.0 points and 1.6 assists in 15.4 minutes last season as a rookie for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 26-year-old started all 42 of his appearances for the NBA G League’s Texas Legends during the 2019-20 season and averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.02 steals in 36.1 minutes while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range on 8.8 long-range attempts per game.

Unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft after a four-year collegiate career at Purdue, Mathias played his first professional season for Joventut Badalona in the Spanish ACB.

