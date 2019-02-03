Memphis Grizzlies sign Bruno Caboclo to second 10-day contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies signed forward Bruno Caboclo (cuh-BO-clo) to a second 10-day contract.

Caboclo (6-9, 218) has appeared in five games as a reserve and has averaged 6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.60 blocks in 23.0 minutes after initially signing a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Jan. 24. The 23-year-old set or tied his NBA single-game career highs for points, three-pointers made, free throws made, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks during his first 10-day contract.

Before signing with Memphis, Caboclo competed in 28 games (23 starts) with the NBA G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he was named the G League Performer of the Week for games played from Jan. 14-20. The Brazil native was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

