Memphis Grizzlies sign Bruno Caboclo to multi-year contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies signed forward Bruno Caboclo (cuh-BO-clo) to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Caboclo (6-9, 218) has appeared in 10 games (one start) for the Grizzlies and has averaged 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.40 blocks in 21.1 minutes after signing consecutive 10-day contracts on Jan. 24 and Feb. 3. The 23-year-old has set or tied his NBA single-game career highs for points, three-pointers made, free throws made, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks since joining the Grizzlies.

Before signing with Memphis, Caboclo competed in 28 games (23 starts) with the NBA G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he was named the G League Performer of the Week for games played from Jan. 14-20 and on Feb. 11 was selected to the Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team.

A native of Brazil, Caboclo was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and holds career averages of 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.4 minutes in 45 games (two starts) over five seasons with the Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Grizzlies.

