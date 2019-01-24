Memphis Grizzlies sign Bruno Caboclo to 10-day contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies signed forward Bruno Caboclo (cuh-BO-clo) to a 10-day contract as a Call-Up from the NBA G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Caboclo will wear #5 for the Grizzlies.

Caboclo (6-9, 218) has appeared in 28 games (23 starts) for the Vipers this season and has averaged 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.14 steals and 3.04 blocks in 28.3 minutes. The 23-year-old has shot 51.7 percent from the field and has made 2.43 three-pointers per game while shooting 42.8 percent from beyond the arc. He has competed in 142 games (125 starts) over four seasons in the NBA G League with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Raptors 905, Reno Bighorns and Vipers.

A native of Brazil, Caboclo was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played 35 career games (one start) with the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings. He spent the 2018 preseason with the Houston Rockets.

