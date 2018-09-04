Grizzlies sign Brandon Goodwin

The Memphis Grizzlies signed guard Brandon Goodwin and added him to the team’s training camp roster, General Manager Chris Wallace announced today.

Goodwin (6-2, 180) appeared in 10 games for the Grizzlies during NBA Summer League 2018 in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas and averaged 10.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 21.3 minutes while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range.

Unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft, Goodwin started 32 of his 34 games last season as a redshirt senior at Florida Gulf Coast University and averaged 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.35 steals in 30.9 minutes. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Central Florida before transferring to Florida Gulf Coast University.

