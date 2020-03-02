KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 29: Anthony Tolliver #43 of the Sacramento Kings faces the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center.
Memphis Grizzlies sign Anthony Tolliver to 10-day contract

Grizzlies Waive Jordan Bell
by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Mar 02, 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed forward Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract. Tolliver will wear jersey #44 for the Grizzlies. In addition, the team waived forward/center Jordan Bell.

Tolliver (6-8, 240) has appeared in 706 games (101 starts) and has averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 19.6 minutes while shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range in 12 NBA seasons since going unselected in the 2007 NBA Draft. The 34-year-old Creighton alum has competed in 42 games (nine starts) with Portland and Sacramento this season and has averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.1 minutes.

Bell (6-8, 216) averaged 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10.5 minutes in two appearances for Memphis after he was acquired from Houston on Feb. 6. The 25-year-old University of Oregon product holds career averages of 3.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.0 minutes in 154 games (16 starts) over three seasons with Golden State, Minnesota and Memphis.

