Memphis Grizzlies sign Ahmad Caver

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team signed guard Ahmad Caver. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, the team waived guard Dusty Hannahs.

Caver (6-2, 175) was named to the 2018-19 All-Conference USA First Team after averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.43 steals in 37.6 minutes in 35 games (all starts) as a senior at Old Dominion. Undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Atlanta native led the Big Blue to the 2019 Conference USA Championship and the 2019 NCAA Tournament and finished his collegiate career ranked eighth in conference history in assists (607) and 15th in steals (187).

Hannahs (6-4, 195) recorded four points in four minutes in one preseason game with the Grizzlies after signing with the team on Oct. 14. Undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Little Rock, Arkansas native has averaged 11.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.5 minutes in 96 games (20 starts) over the last two seasons with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets, 22- and 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.