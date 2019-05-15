Memphis Grizzlies secure no. 2 overall pick in 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA announced that the Memphis Grizzlies have secured the No. 2 overall pick at the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery tonight in Chicago.

The NBA Draft Lottery determines the order of the first 14 selections in the NBA Draft, which will take place on Thursday, June 20 in New York City. The Grizzlies entered this evening with only a 26.2 percent chance of a Top 4 selection and only a 6.3 percent chance for the No. 2 overall pick.

Representing the Grizzlies at tonight’s Draft Lottery proceedings was Grizzlies Limited Partner and Director of Player Support Elliot Perry.

