Memphis Grizzlies release statements regarding Glynn Cyprien

The Memphis Grizzlies released the following statements from Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace and Glynn Cyprien, who has spent the last four seasons with the Grizzlies’ basketball operations department and served as Memphis Hustle Head Coach and Grizzlies Director of Pro Personnel during the 2017-18 season.

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace:

“Glynn Cyprien has made tremendous contributions over the last four years to the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle and for even longer in the Memphis community dating back to his days as an assistant coach with the University of Memphis. Cyp’s work ethic, basketball knowledge and engaging personality will be deeply missed by our organization, the City of Memphis and the Mid-South. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in his next adventure.”

Glynn Cyprien:

“I want to thank Robert Pera, Chris Wallace and the entire Grizzlies organization for what has been an incredible four years in Memphis. Memphis holds a very special place in my heart as do all of the wonderful relationships I’ve made during my time here. Thank you especially to the great fans throughout Memphis and the Mid-South who welcomed me and our players during the Memphis Hustle’s inaugural season. I wish both franchises nothing but continued success in the years to come. #HustleHard”

The search for the next Memphis Hustle head coach will begin immediately.