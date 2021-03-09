Memphis Grizzlies recall Jontay Porter from Memphis Hustle

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has recalled forward Jontay Porter from the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate. Additionally, the team has transferred two-way player Sean McDermott to the Memphis Grizzlies following the Memphis Hustle’s single-site season in Orlando, Fla.

Porter (6-10, 236) appeared in nine games for the Hustle and averaged 7.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 16.8 minutes per game. Porter originally signed with the Grizzlies on March 7, 2020 and re-signed with the team to a multi-year contract on Nov. 22, 2020.

McDermott (6-6, 195) appeared in six games for the Hustle and averaged 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. McDermott signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 19, 2020, and has appeared in eight games for Memphis this season, totaling 31 points, four assists and 12 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.