Memphis Grizzlies play-in tournament tickets for May 19 home game go on sale Tuesday, May 18, at 2 p.m.

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that tickets for its May 19 Home Game in the NBA Play-In Tournament will be available for purchase on Tuesday, May 18, at 2 p.m., including a limited number of six-person suite nights. An exclusive presale is available on Tuesday, May 18, at 9 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members. There is a limit of four tickets per purchase. Details regarding increased capacity at FedExForum will be shared Monday, May 17.

The NBA Play-In Tournament, which takes place after the regular season and before the first round of the playoffs, includes the teams that finished seventh through 10th in both the Eastern and Western Conference standings. The Memphis Grizzlies, seeded ninth in the West, will host the 10th-seeded San Antonio Spurs in a win-or-go-home Nine-Ten Game at FedExForum on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT. With a win, the Grizzlies will have one more chance to advance to the playoffs, traveling to play the loser of the Golden State Warriors at either the Portland Trail Blazers or Los Angeles Lakers on May 21. A Grizzlies win on May 21 would clinch the eighth seed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

New this season, fans have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive, socially-distanced, six-person suite night. These private, single game suite nights include parking, with food and beverage available for purchase. A limited number of suites are available. For more information, fans are encouraged to call 901-888-HOOP.

In accordance with the arena’s COVID-19 policies, all guests and staff at FedExForum must wear a proper face mask as well as practice social distancing, including maintaining at least six feet of distance from other groups and individuals while in the concourses. In addition, other FedExForum policy changes made in advance of the 2020-21 regular season will remain in effect for the postseason. This includes mobile ticketing and contactless transactions at concession stands. The bag policy at FedExForum remains the same (no bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6” are allowed) with X-ray machines used in lieu of manual searches. There are designated express lines for expedited entry into FedExForum for those without bags.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.