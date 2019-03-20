Memphis Grizzlies and Pinnacle Financial Partners offer limited time ticket deal for Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Pinnacle Financial Partners are offering an exclusive ticket deal for fans to score big on Pinnacle’s game night when the Grizzlies host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

For a limited time only, fans who open a Grizzlies Banking checking account with Pinnacle Financial Partners with a minimum deposit of $100 will receive four Pinnacle Level tickets when the Grizzlies host Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Warriors next Wednesday at FedExForum. In addition, those who open an account and set up direct deposit while meeting all qualifications will receive an autographed basketball from Grizzlies rookie Jaren Jackson Jr.

Fans must sign up before March 26 in order to receive the deal. Supplies are limited and restrictions apply. Go to grizzbanking.com for full details.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests of the 2018/19 season may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).