Memphis Grizzlies partner with Vitalant to host two-week virtual blood drive and a one-day blood drive at FedExForum

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today they are hosting the Vitalant ‘Grit, Grind and Give’ virtual blood drive and a one-day, in-person blood drive at FedExForum in an effort to increase blood donations for 18 Mid-South hospitals. The virtual blood drive, which runs February 14-28, allows for fans to donate at a variety of Vitalant locations during the two-week window. The Grizzlies will also host a one-day, in-person blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. inside the Grand Lobby at FedExForum.

Donors who would like to participate in donating blood, but would like to pick where they donate, can participate in the two-week virtual blood drive from February 14-28. The virtual blood drive allows donors to choose from any Vitalant donation center nationwide, including five local locations. For more information on the virtual drive and to book an appointment visit Vitalant.org/Grizzlies. Fans who would like to participate in the in-person blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 27, in the Grand Lobby of FedExForum from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., can sign up for an appointment at Vitalant.org/Grizzlies. Appointments are encouraged but a limited number of walk-in slots will be available. All donors who participate in either the virtual blood drive or in-person blood drive will be entered to win an autographed Ja Morant basketball or an autographed Jaren Jackson binder. The first 100 donors who schedule and complete their appointment at the in-person drive will receive a Grizzlies t-shirt.

Since the beginning of the global pandemic, more than 14,600 Vitalant blood drives have been forced to cancel due to COVID-19, representing about 364,000 uncollected donations. Fans who donate during the two drives are also offered a chance to have their COVID-19 antibody status checked. If a donor tests positive for the COVID-19 antibodies, they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma to help a patient currently fighting the illness. On average, 1 out of 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are currently receiving convalescent plasma. This plasma, collected from recovered COVID-19 patients, is used to treat those with active, severe cases of the virus to give patients an extra boost of fighting power. Click here for more information on convalescent plasma.

About Vitalant

Vitalant (“Vye-TAL-ent”) is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for approximately 1,000 hospitals and their patients across 40 states. Every day, Vitalant needs to collect about 5,500 blood and platelet donations to help save lives. For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

