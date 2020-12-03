Memphis Grizzlies nominated in four categories in 35th Annual Mid-South Regional Emmy Awards

Memphis, Tenn. – The Nashville/Mid-South Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) have announced that the Memphis Grizzlies have been nominated in four categories for the 35th Annual Mid-South Emmy® Awards.

Grizzlies and Grind City Media’s Creative Video Lead and Senior Producer Michael Blevins along with Grizzlies & Grind City Media team members Stef Allan, Avery Franklin, Samuel Edwards, Courtney Williams and Erik Honeycutt were nominated in the category of Best Commercial Campaign for their “Pinnacle Financial Partners” commercial series starring Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

In addition, Blevins and Allan also received a nomination for Best Arts Feature for their work in “Sam Phillips,” which recognized 2020 Raise Your Glass and Crown Royal Honoree, Sam Phillips and family. Blevins was additionally nominated in the category of Best Editor/Program for his work in “Beyond Grit” presented by Mountain Dew and Best Promo Spot/Sports for his “Mike Conley Tribute” piece presented by Budweiser.

Thank you for everything Mac



Legendary Moments presented by @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/8cXYxOEwiv — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 16, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies have won 11 total Emmy awards, and now stand at 59 total Emmy nominations, including this year’s four. The 35th Annual Mid-South Emmy® Awards will be held virtually in February, 2021 at https://livestream.com/tndv/35themmynoms.

