Memphis Grizzlies nominated in four categories in 33rd Annual Mid-South Emmy® Awards

The Nashville/Mid-South Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) have announced that the Memphis Grizzlies have been nominated in four categories for the 33rd Annual Mid-South Emmy® Awards.

The Grizzlies, Grind City Media and Creative Video Lead and Senior Producer Michael Blevins along with Stef Allen, Erik Honeycutt, Samuel Edwards and Avery Franklin were nominated for their work on “Beyond Grit” in the Entertainment category and their “MLK 50: In Memphis and the NBA” for Best Historic/ Cultural Program Feature.

In addition, Blevins has been nominated in the Best Editor/Short Form category along with Best Promo Spot/Sports for his work on the “Zach Randolph Tribute Video.” This marks Blevins’ 17th Emmy nomination.

The Memphis Grizzlies have won 10 total Emmy awards, and with this year’s four honors, the Grizzlies now stand at 50 total Emmy nominations. The 33rd Mid-South Regional Emmy Awards will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE/MID-SOUTH CHAPTER

The Nashville/Mid-South Region, founded in 1984, encompasses the States of North Carolina (except Asheville) and Tennessee, and the television market of Huntsville, Alabama. In addition to granting the Mid-South Regional Emmy® Awards, the chapter awards scholarships, honors quarter-century industry veterans with the Silver Circle, conducts Regional Student Television Awards of Excellence for high schools, has a free, nationwide Job Bank, provides member discounts, and participates in judging Emmy entries at the regional and national levels.