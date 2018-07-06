Memphis Grizzlies name David Crewe Head Athletic Trainer

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has hired David Crewe as Head Athletic Trainer.

Crewe joins the Grizzlies following eight seasons (2010-18) with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he served the last two as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach/Assistant Athletic Trainer and was named the David Craig Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year by the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA) after the 2016-17 season.

In addition, Crewe has served on the board of the NBATA as a Western Conference Assistant Athletic Trainer Representative and was a member of the communications committee for the National Basketball Strength and Conditioning Association (NBSCA).

Prior to his time with the Timberwolves, Crewe spent three years with the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs, working in the team’s athletic training department.

The Twin Lakes, Wisconsin native received his bachelor’s degree in Exercise Sports Science-Athletic Training from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and obtained his master’s degree in Rehabilitative Sciences from California University of Pennsylvania.

