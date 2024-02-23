MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES MEDICAL UPDATE

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 02: Marcus Smart #36 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on January 02, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. ( Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images )

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical updates for wing Desmond Bane and guard Marcus Smart:

Bane, who sustained a Grade 3 left ankle sprain during the January 12 game against the LA Clippers, was recently re-evaluated and is progressing well. He is expected to return to play within the next 3-5 weeks.

Smart, who sustained a rupture of the proximal interphalangeal joint central slip during the January 9 game against the Dallas Mavericks, was recently re-evaluated, which indicated that the injury is healing properly. He will wear a splint for another three weeks, at which time he will be re-evaluated.