Memphis Grizzlies launch rePRESENT Every Day truancy reduction program presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee

The Memphis Grizzlies along with Delta Dental of Tennessee, Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office have launched ‘rePRESENT Every Day,’ an incentive-based truancy reduction program designed to help keep youth in school, learning and engaged.

The program will tip-off at the 2019-20 Tip-Off Pep Rally at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10 at Magnolia Elementary School (2061 Livewell Circle) where all students along with Grizzlies entertainment teams will be in attendance.

“We are very excited to launch rePRESENT Every Day to engage and support our community’s youth,” said Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “Through this program, our hope is that students throughout Shelby County Schools will be positively impacted by decreasing truancy rates and encouraging each student to stay engaged in school.”

“We are proud to partner with the Grizzlies, Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County DA’s Office to address this issue in our community,” said Phil Wenk, president and CEO of Delta Dental. “We believe this program will help improve attendance and ensure children are better situated to learn and later prosper in life.”

rePRESENT Every Day aims to increase attendance throughout select Shelby County Schools by rewarding students throughout the school year with multiple incentives such as swag bags, Grizzlies gear, tickets to games and more. With the help of the Grizzlies’ partnership with Delta Dental, the program will directly impact 1,000 truant students in five targeted schools and will continue to work on a larger scale to reach 6,300 students throughout 28 schools, all in an effort to keep youth engaged in their classes. Throughout the year, the DA’s office will provide attendance data on a weekly basis, and truant students who have increased their attendance will be rewarded after “check-in” dates. rePRESENT Every Day aims to decrease truancy rates by 5 – 12 percent at each targeted school by the end of the school year.

For more information on rePRESENT Every Day, visit grizzlies.com/community. Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets, Holiday Packs or Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

ABOUT DELTA DENTAL OF TENNESSEE

Delta Dental of Tennessee is the state’s largest independent dental benefits carrier with more than 1.2 million lives covered. As part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, Delta Dental of Tennessee members have access to the largest dental network in the nation with more than 154,000 providers serving more than 332,000 locations. With the simple mission of ensuring healthy smiles, Delta Dental of Tennessee works hard to help members of the communities it serves. Along with its corporate foundation, Smile180, Delta Dental of Tennessee donated $5.2 million to over 120 organizations in 2018, and employees shared 2,378 volunteer hours in the community.

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Connect With Us