Memphis Grizzlies launch Legendary Memphis Grizzlies Game Day Experience contest courtesy of Budweiser

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their Legendary Memphis Grizzlies Game Day Experience contest presented by Budweiser, giving one lucky fan and three guests a Grizzlies experience of a lifetime.

Imagine witnessing Shane Battier’s game-winning three in Game 1 of the 2011 Playoffs that secured the Grizzlies’ first ever playoff victory or when a masked Mike Conley led the team to victory in Game 2 of the 2015 Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Golden State Warriors. With the Legendary Memphis Grizzlies Game Day Experience, fans will get the chance to catch all the Grizzlies action right on the floor and witness legendary moments up close and personal.