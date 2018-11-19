Memphis Grizzlies launch Legendary Memphis Grizzlies Game Day Experience contest courtesy of Budweiser
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their Legendary Memphis Grizzlies Game Day Experience contest presented by Budweiser, giving one lucky fan and three guests a Grizzlies experience of a lifetime.
Imagine witnessing Shane Battier’s game-winning three in Game 1 of the 2011 Playoffs that secured the Grizzlies’ first ever playoff victory or when a masked Mike Conley led the team to victory in Game 2 of the 2015 Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Golden State Warriors. With the Legendary Memphis Grizzlies Game Day Experience, fans will get the chance to catch all the Grizzlies action right on the floor and witness legendary moments up close and personal.
One lucky winner and three guests will have the opportunity to sit in floor seats to the Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat game on December 14 at FedExForum. In addition, the winner also will receive an authentic team jersey, round trip transportation to and from the game and more Grizzlies prizes! To enter, fans can go online to grizzlies.com/budweiser-legendary-moments and sign up before Wednesday, December 12.
Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets or 10-Game Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).