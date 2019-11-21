Memphis Grizzlies launch ‘Grizz Pass,’ a new mobile ticket subscription plan

The Memphis Grizzlies have launched ‘Grizz Pass,’ an all-new ticket subscription plan that guarantees seats up to seven games per month.

For just $69, fans can access up to seven select games per month and are guaranteed one Terrace Level seat per game. There are four monthly plans available: December, January-February, February-March and April. January-February will include select January games and the first two games in February. February-March will include the February 28 game vs. Sacramento Kings and March games.

Grizz Pass subscribers will receive a text message seven hours prior to tip-off with a seat assignment. While guaranteed a Terrace Level seat, Grizz Pass subscribers could receive seats anywhere in FedExForum. Fans will then need to accept each seat assignment on their mobile devices at least two hours prior to game time to claim and guarantee the seats. Those who buy two or more passes will be able to receive seats that are together.

Fans can purchase up to four seats per account and can register their pass 24 – 48 hours prior to the first game of the month by heading to grizzlies.com/grizzpass or on the Official Memphis Grizzlies app. Grizz Passes automatically renew each month and are non-transferable and non-refundable.

For more information and to see a full list of Grizz Pass games, visit grizzlies.com/grizzpass.

