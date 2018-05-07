Memphis Grizzlies launch 2018 NBA Draft Lottery promotions

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today a number of NBA Draft Lottery promotions and the team representing the Grizzlies at the NBA Draft Lottery. Grizz Nation is encouraged to try their luck and save up to 90 percent on 2018-19 Season Tickets with Grizz’s Pick N Pay promotion, which launches today, May 7 and will run while supplies last or until 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 15, just prior to the live broadcast of the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago, Ill.

The NBA Draft Lottery determines the order of the first 14 selections in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Grizzlies hold the second-best odds in the Lottery to secure the No. 1 overall pick (19.9 percent), have a 55.8 percent chance of landing a Top-3 selection and are guaranteed to pick in the Top-5 of the draft.

Whichever pick the Grizzlies land in the NBA Draft Lottery, participating fans will pay that dollar amount per game for each designated Terrace Level seat for all 44 games during the 2018-19 season. Discounts would allow fans to secure a 2018-19 season ticket for just $44 if the team lands the No. 1 overall pick and $220 if the team gets the No. 5 selection. These Terrace Level tickets are regularly priced at $11 per game ($440 per season ticket).

More details

Fans can take advantage of this offer by placing a $44 per seat non-refundable deposit, which will be credited toward their 2018-19 Season Ticket purchase following the conclusion of the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery. Only 100 tickets are available for purchase with a limit of two per person. Visit grizzlies.com, call (901) 888-HOOP or fill out this form and an account executive will contact you. This offer is only available while supplies last.

In addition, Grizzlies supporters are encouraged to wish Grizzlies Limited Partner and Director of Player Support Elliot Perry and Grizz Prep student scholar Courtney Love “Grit N Good Luck” on social media as they travel to Chicago to represent Memphis at the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery. Send your well wishes to @memgrizz and @eperry328 and remember to include the hashtag #GnGL. All tagged messages will be eligible to win a pair of Plaza Level 2018-19 Season Tickets and an exclusive meet-and-greet with the Grizzlies’ 2018 draft picks.

“As a native Memphian I take pride in supporting our community on many different fronts,” said Perry. “The opportunity to represent the Grizzlies franchise at the NBA Draft Lottery is no different. The fact that I will have Courtney Love, a student from Grizzlies Prep, accompanying me is even more rich and rewarding. The Grizzlies organization has proven to be best in class as it relates to serving the Memphis community on and off the floor.”

“It feels great,” said Love. “It’s wonderful to represent Grizz Prep and Memphis at the NBA Draft Lottery. It’s an honor and blessing from sweet Jesus above because there are a lot of great kids here, and for them to pick me it was exciting and shocking. There are other kids they could’ve picked. The fact they picked me is a great honor.”

In addition to the promotions, Grizz Nation can get in the Lottery spirit by joining the Grizzlies organization for “Grit N Good Luck” Night at AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 12, when the Redbirds take on the Nashville Sounds. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with a ceremonial first pitch from Grizzlies Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff scheduled for 6:30 p.m., plus special appearances pregame by Grizz, the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew, along with a postgame show by GrizzLine prior to that night’s fireworks display. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Grizzlies Grit N Good Luck Lottery Magnet.

Additionally, fans who wish to support both the Grizzlies Foundation and Redbirds Community Foundation can participate in a postgame lottery ball toss and a silent auction, featuring Grizzlies and Redbirds memorabilia and autographed items. Throughout the game fans can purchase Grizzlies lottery balls, which will then be tossed on to the field from the stands postgame. Fans whose balls land in designated targets will win the opportunity to meet the 2018 Grizzlies Draft pick at Grit Grind Night on Friday, August 17th. Those wishing to browse the auction or bid remotely can download the Handbid app from iTunes or Google Play and search Memphis Grizzlies.

Fans who wish to attend this game can find single-game tickets as well as a three-game package that includes the annual Grit Grind Night on August 17 and the Grizzlies’ 2018-19 season opener at MemphisRedbirds.com/GritNGoodLuck.

The Grizzlies will also host Draft Lottery Watch Parties, presented by Budweiser, at three locations in the Memphis area: Railgarten in Midtown (2166 Central Ave.); Buffalo Wild Wings in East Memphis (3770 Hacks Cross Road); and Maria’s Cantina in Southaven, Miss. (6717 Airways Blvd.). The events will include appearances by the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew, and fans will have the chance to win Grizzlies prize packs.

The organization also will hold regional Draft Lottery Watch Parties at 731 Sports Bar & Grill in Jackson, Tenn. (603B Vann Drive) and The Mainstay in Nashville, Tenn. (501 Main St.), which will be hosted by the Fastbreak Breakfast Podcast.

Location Address Highlights Railgarten, Ping Pong Room 2166 Central Avenue Claw Crew, Grizz Girls, prizes, and more! Buffalo Wild Wings 3770 Hacks Cross Road Claw Crew, Grizz Girls, prizes, and more! Maria’s Cantina 6717 Airways Blvd (Southaven) Claw Crew, Grizz Girls, prizes, and more! 731 Sports Bar & Grill 603B Vann Dr. (Jackson, TN) Games, prizes, and more! The Mainstay 501 Main St.(Nashville, TN) Hosted by Fastbreak Breakfast Podcast. Win autographed prizes!

