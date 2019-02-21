Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. ‘Shoot Dance’ Figure giveaway postponed for later date

The Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. ‘Shoot Dance’ Figure giveaway, slated for distribution to the first 5,000 fans at tomorrow’s game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, has been postponed, the team announced today.

Instead, Jaren Jackson Jr. Bobblehead vouchers will be given away to the first 5,000 fans in attendance tomorrow to be redeemed at a later date.

Fans receiving the voucher will need to follow the directions outlined on the voucher and register by April 12 for email updates on the new Bobblehead’s availability which will be in the early fall.

All Legend–tenured MVP Season Ticket Members can contact their Account Executives to redeem their guaranteed giveaway member benefit for this item.

