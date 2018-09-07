Memphis Grizzlies to implement mobile ticketing for 2018-19 season

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced a full transition to mobile ticketing for all Grizzlies games at FedExForum beginning this 2018-19 season. Starting with the first home preseason game on Friday, October 5 against the Atlanta Hawks, fans will use their mobile device as their game ticket. The print at home or PDF option will no longer be available.

Mobile ticketing is the most convenient and flexible way to manage tickets while increasing protection against fraud – creating a more secure ticketing experience for all fans.

“The move to mobile ticketing has been gradual for Grizzlies fans, as mobile entry has been available and used as a preferred method of entry to games and concerts by thousands of fans over the past few seasons,” said John Walker, Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “With the majority of NBA teams, all NFL teams and many major concert tours now using mobile only access - and with a vastly improved mobile user experience, we’re at a point where it makes sense to move to full mobile ticketing. In addition to providing greater convenience in transferring and re-selling tickets, mobile ticketing eliminates the risk of lost, stolen or fraudulent tickets.”

Fans can now access their tickets directly on their mobile devices via the Official Memphis Grizzlies Mobile App for the best overall fan experience. The Official Memphis Grizzlies Mobile App is free and available for download on the iTunes App Store or the Google Play Store. Fans will be able to download tickets from the app onto any smartphone prior to game days, and tickets will appear automatically as they approach FedExForum. The tickets will remain on mobile devices with or without a device connection if downloaded more than 24 hours prior to game time. To learn more about mobile tickets, visit grizzlies.com/mobile-tickets.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).