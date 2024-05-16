Memphis Grizzlies Host Raise the Rim Unveiling Ceremony on Tuesday, May 21

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the organization will host its Raise the Rim unveiling ceremony at Fox Meadows Elementary School on Tuesday, May 21, from 2-3 p.m., gifting the school two new Grizzlies-branded basketball hoop systems.

Created during the 2023-24 season,theRaise the Rim initiative is designed to support local youth and families, providing them with access to quality equipment to pursue their love for basketball, healthy exercise and fun.

Fans and members of the Memphis community were encouraged to nominate local non-profits, schools and community centers lacking quality outdoor basketball hoops systems. Outdated systems were removed and replaced with brand new systems, complete with backboards, poles, rims, nets and pole padding. John P. Freeman Optional School was also selected to receive two new basketball hoop systems, alongside Fox Meadows Elementary School.

“We are so grateful to the Grizzlies for this generous gift of two new Grizzlies-branded basketball hoop systems,” Fox Meadows Elementary Principal Tameka Allen said. “It will build school camaraderie and give our students the opportunity to increase their skills.”

Accompanied by Grizzlies analyst Brevin Knight and former Grizzlies player Tony Allen, Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins will also make a special appearance at the event, presenting his fifth annual Assists for Education donation. Throughout the past five seasons, Jenkins has pledged $10 per Grizzlies assist to provide educational support for students in Memphis-Shelby County Schools. The program provides everyday necessities, such as school supplies, socks, clothing and more, to students throughout the greater Memphis area. This season, the Grizzlies recorded 2,025 assists in 82 regular season games. Led by Desmond Bane’s 230 assists, Jenkins donated $20,250 through the initiative.