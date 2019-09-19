Memphis Grizzlies to host Grizzlies Night at Levitt Shell this Friday, Sept. 20 with a special appearance by head coach Taylor Jenkins
As part of their 2019 Fall Round Town events, the Memphis Grizzlies will be hosting Grizzlies Night at Levitt Shell this Friday, September 20 from 6-8 p.m. with a special appearance by Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. The following evening on Saturday, September 21, the team will also host Hustle Night at Levitt Shell from 6-8 p.m. with Hustle head coach Jason March.
Jenkins will participate in a Q&A session with Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica tomorrow night, and fans can also expect a special performance from Grizzline. On Saturday, Hustle color commentator and Grind City Media producer Jon Roser will conduct a Q&A with March. The festivities will also include a performance by the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas.
The events are part of a six-part series of Grizzlies Nights at Levitt Shell, which also includes a Grizzlies Brunch on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-noon. Other dates include Friday, Sept. 27, Thursday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 13.
Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets, 22- and 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.