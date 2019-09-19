Memphis Grizzlies to host Grizzlies Night at Levitt Shell this Friday, Sept. 20 with a special appearance by head coach Taylor Jenkins

As part of their 2019 Fall Round Town events, the Memphis Grizzlies will be hosting Grizzlies Night at Levitt Shell this Friday, September 20 from 6-8 p.m. with a special appearance by Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. The following evening on Saturday, September 21, the team will also host Hustle Night at Levitt Shell from 6-8 p.m. with Hustle head coach Jason March.

Jenkins will participate in a Q&A session with Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica tomorrow night, and fans can also expect a special performance from Grizzline. On Saturday, Hustle color commentator and Grind City Media producer Jon Roser will conduct a Q&A with March. The festivities will also include a performance by the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas.

The events are part of a six-part series of Grizzlies Nights at Levitt Shell, which also includes a Grizzlies Brunch on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-noon. Other dates include Friday, Sept. 27, Thursday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 13.

