Memphis Grizzlies honor Historically Black Colleges and Universities with a weekend of service, alumni recognition and a Divine Nine celebration

Memphis, Tenn. – For the fourth consecutive year, the Memphis Grizzlies will honor Historically Black Colleges and Universities and celebrate the rich diversity of HBCU’s and their contributions to ensure students receive a solid and sound education. This year’s celebration includes a weekend of activities that include a service project, honoring HBCU alumni and will culminate with HBCU Night, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, on Monday, Feb 28, at 7 p.m. against the San Antonio Spurs. Grizz Nation can purchase tickets for HBCU Night by calling (901) 888-HOOP or by going online to grizzlies.com/HBCU.

Beginning with tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Memphis Grizzlies will recognize honorees for this year’s HBCU Empowerment Awards, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, during home games in February. The HBCU Empowerment Awards honor individuals who have graduated from an HBCU and are empowering the Memphis community within the areas of education, health and wellness, service and youth development. In the past four years, the Grizzlies have honored 21 graduates from 13 different Historically Black Colleges and Universities, with each receiving a donation in their name to their school. This year’s honorees will receive a $5,000 donation to their school on behalf of Pinnacle Financial Partners and the Grizzlies. The 2022 HBCU Empowerment Awards Honorees include:

Anthony Norris , Executive President and Chief Development Officer, YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South; Graduate of North Carolina Central University

, Executive President and Chief Development Officer, YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South; Graduate of North Carolina Central University Amber Hamilton , Executive Director, Memphis Music Initiative; Graduate of Howard University

, Executive Director, Memphis Music Initiative; Graduate of Howard University Dr. Orpheus Triplett, Assistant Dean, Community Oral Health and Outreach at UT Health Science College of Dentistry; Graduate of Alcorn State University

During HBCU Service Day, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Grizzlies Connect volunteers, in conjunction with LeMoyne-Owen College, Lane College and Rust College, will assemble 1,500 study break packs for students in advance of their mid-term exam period. Each participating institution will receive 500 study break packs to distribute, which will include inspirational notes, pens and highlighters as well as snacks and beverages donated by Pepsi.

When the Grizzlies travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Saturday, Feb. 26, HBCU graduates and members of all Divine Nine organizations are encouraged to attend The HBCU Hangout, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners at WynnBET Sports Bar inside FedExForum. Partygoers will enjoy a DJ, raffle prizes and those with tickets to HBCU Night can pick up their commemorative t-shirts in advance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and all guests should enter through the WynnBET Sports Bar entrance located off the corner of Beale Street Alley and Fourth Street. Free parking will be available the Gossett Motors Garage.

The Grizzlies in conjunction with TONE Art Gallery will host the HBCU Experience Brunch, an invite-only event that will gather leaders from HBCU institutions, and local business leaders and supporters. Programming will highlight the impact and contributions of HBCUs within the arts community, as well as focus on the resources, time and talents still needed to move the collective awareness of Historically Black Colleges and Universities forward. The panel, hosted by Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace and Meghan Triplett, both HBCU graduates, will feature panelists from TONE Art Gallery and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

HBCU Night, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, concludes the Grizzlies Black History Month celebration as well as HBCU Weekend. During their home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Feb. 28, the Grizzlies will put a spotlight on the long-standing tradition and pageantry of HBCU Marching Bands with a halftime performance from Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands. Additional HBCU programming throughout the game includes a National Anthem performance by the LeMoyne-Owen College Concert Choir and in-game activities with fans. After the game, fans are encouraged to stay in their seats for the Divine Nine postgame showcase. The Divine Nine - Delta Sigma Theta, Kappa Alpha Psi, Sigma Gamma Rho, Phi Beta Sigma, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Zeta Phi Beta, Alpha Phi Alpha, Omega Psi Phi and Iota Phi Theta - are the nine historically Black Greek letter organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

In addition to this month’s activities, Grizz Nation can get year-round HBCU content by tuning in to the HBCU Huddle podcast with Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace and CJ Hurt as they catch listeners up on the latest from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country. Fans can listen to the HBCU Huddle on grindcitymedia.com, as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud. For more information on Black History Month and HBCU Night visit grizzlies.com/BHM, grizzlies.com/HBCU or follow Grizzlies Community on Twitter and Instagram (@grizzcommunity).

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase single game tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/HBCU. Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long.