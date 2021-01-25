Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will continue “Coach Jenkins’ Assists for Education program” for 2020-21 season

Memphis, Tenn.— Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins today announced the continuation of his Coach Jenkins’ Assists for Education program for the 2020-21 season. Through the program, Jenkins has once again pledged to donate $10 per Grizzlies assist throughout the 2020-21 regular season to provide educational support for students in Shelby County Schools. A core tenet of the program will be to provide everyday necessities such as school supplies, socks, clothing, etc. to students throughout the greater Memphis area.

“We are glad to have been chosen to participate in Coach Jenkins' Assists for Education program,” said Shelby County Schools Grant Manager Erin Luster. “The donation goes a long way toward supporting student and family engagement programs in our District. As our families frequently face challenges that impede student success in school, it is reassuring to know that Coach Jenkins has our back in working to alleviate barriers to student success.”

I am thrilled to again continue this initiative into our 2020-2021 Grizzlies season and look forward to making another impactful contribution to our community at the season’s end. Taylor Jenkins

In the program’s first season, the Grizzlies recorded 1,995 assists in 74 games, equaling $19,950 to provide students in the greater Memphis area with everyday necessities such as school supplies, socks and clothing. Ja Morant, Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton – team leaders in assists last season – combined for a total 958 assists. In the first 13 games of the 2020-21 season, the Memphis Grizzlies have recorded 353 assists, putting Coach Jenkins $3,530 closer to his $20,000 goal for students in Shelby County Schools.

“Looking back to last season’s Coach Jenkins’ Assists for Education initiative and efforts, I am overjoyed to see how the Grizzlies’ success on the floor made a significant impact in the lives of our Shelby County students and teachers,” said Jenkins. “I am thrilled to again continue this initiative into our 2020-2021 Grizzlies season and look forward to making another impactful contribution to our community at the season’s end.”

For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.