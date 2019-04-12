Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley makes half million dollar donation to Methodist Healthcare Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley along with his family announced a half million-dollar donation to support the Methodist Healthcare Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center yesterday at Methodist University Hospital.

“It is an honor and privilege to be able to be in a position to utilize my platform as a professional athlete to support the lives of others,” said Conley. “Sickle cell disease has personally affected my family. I felt it was only right for me to get involved with Methodist Healthcare to see how I could create more awareness and make a positive impact on people suffering with this disease.”

Inspired by the health challenges of his two cousins living with sickle cell disease, Conley partnered with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in 2011 to create a dedicated medical environment to meet the needs of these patients. Conley has been a supporter of the Center for nearly 10 years, hosting multiple events including the annual Mike Conley Bowl ‘N Bash where he gathers the Memphis community for a fun afternoon of bowling while raising money and awareness for sickle cell research.

With yesterday’s gift, Conley and his wife Mary have now contributed and helped to raise over $1 million to support Methodist in delivering innovative, comprehensive care and developing new treatments for patients with sickle cell in the Mid-South.

“It’s our hope that this donation will allow Methodist the ability to continue to provide the best medical care available for patients living with sickle cell disease in the Mid-South for years to come," added Conley.

In recognition of this commitment and generosity, the Center’s clinic space will now be named The Mike and Mary Conley Comprehensive Sickle Cell Clinic.

“We appreciate Mike’s continued passion for the Center and his willingness to increase awareness of sickle cell disease,” said Paula Jacobson, president of the Methodist Healthcare Foundation. “With his most thoughtful and generous gift, we will be able to expand clinical and social care resources for our patients and their families while pursing advances in care and curative treatments through research.”

UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, produced a video to document Mike Conley’s involvement with and dedication to sickle cell care. The video, available below, shows his personal connection to the disease and documents the moment where he announces his donation to patients at Methodist Healthcare.

For more information on the Center and to make a donation, please visit http://www.methodisthealth.org/sicklecell.

