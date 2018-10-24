Memphis Grizzlies’ gospel night to feature Grammy award nominated artist Jonathan Mcreynolds on Friday, February 22, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies will celebrate their annual Gospel Night on Friday, February 22, 2019 with a special post-game performance from Grammy Award nominated gospel singer-songwriter Jonathan McReynolds following the Grizzlies’ matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Discounted group tickets are available for parties of 15 or more and start at just $15 per ticket. Fans can purchase group tickets by calling 901-888-HOOP.

Single game tickets start at just $10, and are available for purchase by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX, at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, or online at grizzlies.com.

At just 28 years old, McReynolds, a Dove Award-winning and Stellar Award-nominated singer-songwriter and guitarist, has grown his fan base over the course of three full-length albums and one EP. His latest album, Make Room, follows McReynolds, his band and guest artists through a spirited and inspired live set. The album has spawned singles “Cycles” and “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” which marked McReynolds’ first Billboard No. 1 Single upon its release in October of last year. The album also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Albums Chart.

