Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to make guest appearance at All-Girls Summer Basketball Camp on Wednesday, June 26

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will make a guest appearance at the Grizzlies’ first-ever All-Girls Summer Basketball Camp presented by Nike on Wednesday, June 26 at Independent Presbyterian Church (4738 Walnut Grove). Timing will be announced at a later date. The camp will run from this Monday, June 24 through Thursday, June 27 and will give girls from ages 7-16 an opportunity to train alongside, play with and compete against other girls exclusively.

The Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff will be joined by guest female instructors including multiple former college athletes and coaches along with the Grizzlies Youth Basketball Coach of the Year and National Finalist for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Rosalyn Knox. To supplement their basketball training, campers will also participate in an all-female-led GrizzFit Boot Camp as well as a special yoga practice.

In addition, campers will have the opportunity to participate in “Lunch & Learns” off the court. The first session will be facilitated by female executives from the Grizzlies Business Operations office, who will share insight about their careers in sports while offering words of encouragement. The second session will be led by 2019 Mrs. Tennessee International Brandi Jo Middleton who will discuss inner-confidence and similar empowering themes. The All-Girls Camp will utilize messaging from the NBA’s “Her Time To Play” and Nike’s “Made To Play” initiatives to help combat stigmas and barriers often associated with girls participation in sports.

Limited slots are still available, and those interested can visit grizzlies.com/youth-basketball/girls-summer-camp to enroll. For more information on the Grizzlies’ Summer Basketball Camps, visit grizzlies.com/camps.

