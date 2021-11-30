Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. commits $150,000 to support Memphis-area youth

Memphis, Tenn. — Paying homage to his Grandmother’s advice to him at an early age, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. announced today an initial $150,000 personal commitment to his ‘Much Required’ fundraising campaign to support organizations that align with the fourth-year player’s passion for supporting local youth.

“This all started with my Grandmother, Eva Carmichael, who constantly reminds me, to whom much is given, much is required, and I’ve taken that to heart. It’s how I want to live my life and honor how my Grandmother lives hers,” said Jackson Jr.

Since arriving in Memphis, Jackson Jr. has spent time finding meaningful ways to support local youth and provide them with technology and safe places to learn, play and create. In addition, he remains committed to advocating for fairness and equal access for girls and women in the pursuit of sport.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Jackson Jr. is launching his first social media fundraising campaign to support young Memphians on the rise in the following organizations, each of which will receive a donation from Jackson Jr.’s ‘Much Required’ campaign this year:

Arts Memphis – Arts Memphis plays a critical role in helping the arts sector navigate pandemic impacts by providing financial support and serving as a convener and connector. They are a resource as arts organizations and artists work to survive, create new business models, plan for re-opening, and develop new opportunities for virtual and in-person arts experiences.

Arts Memphis plays a critical role in helping the arts sector navigate pandemic impacts by providing financial support and serving as a convener and connector. They are a resource as arts organizations and artists work to survive, create new business models, plan for re-opening, and develop new opportunities for virtual and in-person arts experiences. Girls Inc. – Girls Incorporated of Memphis inspires all girls to be Strong, Smart and Bold. Girls Inc. of Memphis meets girls where they are in a pro-girl environment that unleashes her strengths and talents. From age 6 – 18, Girls Inc. provide interactive, intentional programming with a mentoring relationship that not only equips girls for life, but provides them with a family of support.

Girls Incorporated of Memphis inspires all girls to be Strong, Smart and Bold. Girls Inc. of Memphis meets girls where they are in a pro-girl environment that unleashes her strengths and talents. From age 6 – 18, Girls Inc. provide interactive, intentional programming with a mentoring relationship that not only equips girls for life, but provides them with a family of support. Memphis Slim House - Slim House aims to be a gathering place that attracts, supports, and retains all who are, or aspire to be, involved in the music industry within the Memphis area. Professional members receive use of the facility for rehearsal space, recording demos and events at free or reduced rates. There is also education on every aspect of the music industry, computer work stations and access to experienced industry professionals for consultation and guidance. Slim House offers a one stop for composing and connecting with industry professionals to offering a dependable home base for rehearsals and hosting listening parties.

Slim House aims to be a gathering place that attracts, supports, and retains all who are, or aspire to be, involved in the music industry within the Memphis area. Professional members receive use of the facility for rehearsal space, recording demos and events at free or reduced rates. There is also education on every aspect of the music industry, computer work stations and access to experienced industry professionals for consultation and guidance. Slim House offers a one stop for composing and connecting with industry professionals to offering a dependable home base for rehearsals and hosting listening parties. Vance Avenue Youth Development Center - Vance Avenue Youth and Development Center (VAYDC) was established to enhance the learning potential of youth in the Memphis community and its surrounding areas. The children and youth that attend VAYDC are usually from poverty-stricken communities.

Vance Avenue Youth and Development Center (VAYDC) was established to enhance the learning potential of youth in the Memphis community and its surrounding areas. The children and youth that attend VAYDC are usually from poverty-stricken communities. Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis – For nearly 25 years, The Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis (WFGM) has played a major role as a backbone organization aligning people, resources, and coordinating community-based services through the two-generation approach to reduce poverty. WFGM is an organization of women helping women break the cycle of poverty through philanthropy, leadership and collaboration.

Jackson Jr.’s ‘Much Required’ fundraising campaign is being facilitated through the Memphis Grizzlies Community Assistance Fund and the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis. Fans who would like to join Jackson Jr. in his Giving Tuesday Campaign can click here.