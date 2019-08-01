Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. added to USA Select Team

With the USA Men’s National Team World Cup training camp set to open Monday, Aug. 5, in Las Vegas, USA Basketball today announced the addition of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to the USA Select Team roster. The team features seven players who just completed their rookie NBA season and four who made 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First and Second teams.

Jackson Jr. (6-11, 242) earned 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team honors along with Select Team teammates Marvin Bagley and Trae Young. The fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Jackson Jr. averaged 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.41 blocks and 1.1 assists in 26.1 minutes per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field, 35.9 percent from three-point range and 76.6 percent from the free throw line in 58 games as a rookie.

