Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2023/24 Opening Night roster

Grizzlies Waive Shaquille Harrison, Adonis Arms and David Johnson

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived guard Shaquille Harrison, wing Adonis Arms and guard David Johnson to finalize its Opening Night roster for the 2023-24 regular season.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2023-24 regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at FedExForum. Opening Night will be televised regionally on Bally Sports Southeast and broadcast on the Grizzlies’ radio flagship station 92.9 FM ESPN.

Harrison (6-4, 195), who signed with the Grizzlies on Aug. 31, totaled two points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in four preseason appearances. The 2021-22 NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year has appeared in 180 regular season games (23 starts) over six NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers. The 29-year-old Kansas City native also saw action in eight playoff games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season and signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies during the 2021-22 season.

Arms (6-6, 205) signed with Memphis on Oct. 18. Undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Texas Tech, the 25-year-old Milwaukee native competed in 46 games (28 starts) for the Memphis Hustle and Grand Rapids Gold during the 2022-23 NBA G League Showcase and regular season and averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.1 minutes.

Johnson (6-4, 205) signed with the Grizzlies on Oct. 18. A native of Louisville who played for the Cardinals collegiately, the 22-year-old has appeared in 73 games for Raptors 905 over his last two seasons in the NBA G League and played two NBA games for the Toronto Raptors during the 2021-22 season after he was selected 47th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 2023-24 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER